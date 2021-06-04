NZ further extends travel bubble suspension with Aus state

The extension will prevent civilians from returning for almost two weeks, and "New Zealanders will be wanting some certainty around when they can start to plan to come home", Hipkins said in a statement.

Wellington, June 4 (IANS) New Zealand on Friday further extended the suspension of its quarantine-free travel with Australia's Victoria state for an additional six days, with a further review due on June 9, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

The extension will cause further inconvenience to those whose travel plans have already been disrupted, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Minister as further saying.

The New Zealand government has announced plans for a carefully managed commencement of "green flights" from Melbourne, capital city of the Victoria state, from June 8, Hipkins said.

Travel on such flights will be limited to New Zealand citizens, Australians normally residing in New Zealand, people with humanitarian exemptions and critical workers stranded in Victoria, he said.

Anyone boarding these flights will need to have a negative pre-departure test for Covid-19 taken less than 72 hours before departure, the Minister said, adding travellers have to be confirmed that they have not been at a location of interest.

New Zealand's quarantine-free travel with Australia's Victoria state was suspended on May 25 due to a community outbreak of Covid-19 in Melbourne.

The two sides kicked off the Trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel in April, in an effort to boost economic and tourism recovery from the pandemic.

--IANS

ksk/