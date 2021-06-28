NZ reports 10 Covid cases in managed isolation

The 10 infected persons came from Russia, the Maldives, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Oman, South Africa, India, Malaysia, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Wellington, June 28 (IANS) New Zealand on Monday reported 10 new coronavirus cases in managed isolation, while there were no infections in the community, according to the Ministry of Health.

They have all remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, it added.

The total number of cases in New Zealand has no increased to 2,738, while the death toll stood at 26.

The seven-day average of new cases detected at the border is three, it said.

The quarantine-free travel from all Australian states and territories has been paused until Tuesday night, said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

There are now multiple cases and outbreaks in Australia in differing stages of containment and the health risk for New Zealand in response to these cases is increasing, Hipkins said.

As a result, the New Zealand government has taken the precautionary step of temporarily widening the current pause with Australia's New South Wales to include all of the country, he said.

--IANS

ksk/