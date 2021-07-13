NZ reports 18 new Covid cases

The Ministry reported confirmation of an additional 13 positive tests to Covid-19 for crew from the quarantined fishing vessel Viking Bay, reports Xinhua news agency.

Wellington, July 13 (IANS) New Zealand on Tuesday reported 18 new coronavirus cases at the border, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two crew members had previously been reported as confirmed with the virus.

All 15 affected crew have now been transferred to an onshore quarantine facility in Wellington, said the Ministry.

The other five new border cases came from the Philippines, Russia, Indonesia and Malaysia, and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland and Hamilton.

There are no new cases in the community.

Eight previously reported cases have now recovered and the number of active cases in New Zealand is 43.

The total number of confirmed cases is 2,786, said the statement.

The death toll stood at 26.

