NZ reports 4 more imported Covid cases

The four new cases were recent returnees detected in managed isolation facilities, and there was no case in the wider New Zealand community since the ministry's last update on July 30, reports Xinhua news agency.

Wellington, Aug 1 (IANS) New Zealand reported four new imported cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

One historical case was reported in managed isolation facilities, said the Ministry.

Historical caseswere deemed no longer infectious in New Zealand.

In addition, an infection reported on July 28 has been reclassified as "under investigation" and a patient confirmed the next day has been regarded as "not a case", said the Ministry.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is now 36, and the total number of confirmed cases reached 2,517, it said.

The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date reached 2,484,284, said the Ministry.

