NZ reports 7 new Covid cases in managed isolation

There was no however, case in the wider New Zealand community, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry as saying.

Wellington, July 4 (IANS) New Zealand reported seven new Covid-19 cases in two days, all recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, said the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 32, and the total number of confirmed infections reached 2,751, it said.

The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date reached 2,314,030, said the Ministry.

Regarding New Zealand's travel bubble with Australia, the travel pause for South Australia, Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and Victoria will be lifted at 11.59 p.m. Sunday, while the that for Western Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales and Queensland remained in place and will be reviewed on Tuesday, said the Ministry.

For those who are able to travel from Australia to New Zealand, a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours of departure is required for all passengers before boarding flights to New Zealand, it added.

--IANS

ksk/