NZ to invest record $16bn in transport services

The 2021-24 National Land Transport Program (NLTP) was released on Tuesday which outlines the planned investments NZ Transport Agency will make over the next three years, reports Xinhua news agency.

Wellington, Sep 7 (IANS) The New Zealand government is investing a record $NZ24.3 billion ($16 billion) in transport services and infrastructure aimed at reducing emissions and support the economic recovery, a Minister said here on Tuesday.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the NLTP will drive the economic recovery by supporting thousands of jobs around the country.

"With local government, we'll be investing a record $NZ24.3 billion into transport services and infrastructure over the next three years, a 44 per cent increase compared to the last three years and 75 per cent more than the previous government.

"Our government has listened to the concerns of local government and communities and we have stepped in to provide $NZ2 billon of financing to boost road maintenance and public transport. We couldn't accept our roads deteriorating," said the Minister.

"To further reduce emissions and help freight move efficiently, the NLTP delivers $NZ1.3 billion to implement the NZ Rail Plan and $NZ30 million to support coastal shipping," he added.

The government will be investing $NZ2.9 billion in road safety plan 'Road to Zero' to help prevent tragedies.

It will include making 17 high risk state highway corridors safer, with 51 intersection improvements, 25 new roundabouts, and 164 km of safety barriers.

"Almost $NZ7 billion will be invested in local road and state highway maintenance, which will see around 7,000 lane km of state highway and 18,000 lane km of local roads renewed," said the Minister.

"Our transport network is increasingly being impacted by severe weather events as a result of climate change, so on top of our road maintenance investments, a further $NZ3.9 billion will be spent on road improvements that will help connect communities, ensure the reliable movement of freight and improve resilience across the country."

