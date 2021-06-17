NZ to lift travel bubble suspension with Aus state

It has been determined that the risk to public health in New Zealand continues to decrease and, at this time, public health officials consider it unlikely there is further widespread community transmission in the Australian state, Xinhua news agency quoted Hipkins as saying in a statement.

Wellington, June 17 (IANS) New Zealand is set to lift the suspension of its quarantine-free travel with Australia's Victoria state from June 22 onwards, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Thursday.

"However, in line with our precautionary approach we consider this short extension to be prudent," the Minister said, referring to the extension of the pause until June 22.

New Zealand health officials will keep a close watch on developments in the Australian state but at this point their advice is that the government would expect to be in a position to lift the pause at the end of the five-day extension.

This will be reviewed if the situation changes, he said.

Australia's second largest city and capital of the Victoria state Melbourne is expected to further ease Covid-19 restrictions from midnight Thursday.

On Wednesday, the local health authorities reported five new locally acquired cases in the 24 hours up to midnight Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 55.

New Zealand's quarantine-free travel with Australia's Victoria state was suspended on May 25 due to a community outbreak of Covid-19 in Melbourne.

The two sides kicked off the Trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel in April, in an effort to boost economic and tourism recovery from the pandemic.

--IANS

ksk/