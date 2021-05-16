O2 concentrator hoarding mastermind Navneet Kalra arrested

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Absconding Delhi businessman Naveet Kalra, who was wanted for allegedly black marketing oxygen concentrators, was finally tracked down and arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, police sources said.
According to sources, Kalra, who owns the Khan Chacha eatery in the upscale Khan Market, was arrested from Gurugram by the south district Police and handed over the Crime Branch.
Kalra had been absconding since early May after raids in Lodhi Market and Khan Market led to the exposure of the scams. He had moved courts for anticipatory bail but failed to get any relief.
--IANS
