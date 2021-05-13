O2 demand cut to save AAP minister, MLA involved in hoarding: BJP

Amid the sudden fall in oxygen demand in the city, BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma said, "It's surprising that all of a sudden oxygen demand has fallen drastically since news from different quarters doing the rounds of audit of oxygen requirement. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal must be ashamed for doing politics at this crucial time of crisis."

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Taking a dig at the AAP government, the BJP on Thursday said that the Delhi Government has reduced the requirement of medical oxygen to save its minister and MLA involved in hoarding oxygen cylinders.

Verma pointed out that since May 1, there has been a reduction of 14,022 active cases in the city and oxygen requirement has reduced by 394 MT. "Is 394 MT of oxygen required for 14,022 patients," he asked.

Verma said, "To save Delhi ministers and AAP MLAs found hoarding oxygen cylinders, the Kejriwal government has reduced oxygen requirements. Even courts have questioned how the Delhi government minister got the oxygen cylinders. Only to save its minister and MLAs, Kejriwal government has started talking about reduced requirements of medical oxygen."

On Thursday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "As the positivity rate and hospitalized cases reduce across Delhi, the oxygen requirement has fallen from 700 MT to 582 MT per day." Sisodia urged the Centre to provide the surplus oxygen from Delhi's allocated quota to other states who need that surplus.

Demanding an audit, Verma said he will be writing to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. "I am writing a letter to the Lieutenant Governor to request an audit of oxygen requirement and utilization in the national capital. A proper audit will find out the actual requirement of oxygen and point out wrong usage," Verma said.

Earlier, Verma had demanded dismissal of Imran Hussain from the Delhi Cabinet and a CBI inquiry into how he hoarded 650 oxygen cylinders.

--IANS

ssb/bg