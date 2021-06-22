OBCs, upper caste Hindus most keen to take vaccine jab

According to the tracker, 54.6 per cent Muslims said that vaccines are compatible with their religious beliefs, taking the Nett agree count to 24.2 per cent.

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Almost one-third of the Muslims feel that the anti-Covid vaccines are not compatible with their religious beliefs, a number equalled by the Scheduled Tribes among social groupings, as per the IANS CVoter Covid Tracker.

Among Scheduled Tribes, the Nett agree number is 24.6 per cent as 55.5 per cent agree while 30.8 per cent disagree that vaccines are compatible with their religious beliefs.

The Nett agree number is the highest for Christians at 38.8 per cent as 65.4 per cent agree while 26.6 per cent disagree with the question. This is followed by upper caste Hindus at 38.6 per cent with 63.9 agreeing and 25.3 per cent disagreeing.

The Nett agree number for Other Backward Classes is 37.6 per cent while it is 30.5 per cent for Sikhs and 30.3 per cent for Scheduled Castes.

The upper caste Hindus are the most keen to take vaccine shots while the Sikhs are the least keen to take the jabs among different social groupings.

To a question in the tracker, ‘if they would take a vaccine when it becomes publicly available', only 11.9 per cent said ‘yes, with 54.8 per cent agreeing and 42.9 per cent disagreeing with the query.

The Nett agree number is the highest for upper caste Hindus at 73.6 per cent followed by Other Backward Classes at 70.3 per cent, Scheduled Castes at 63.2 per cent, Scheduled Tribes at 61.2 per cent, Muslims at 40 per cent, and Christians at 38.2 per cent.

The all-India sample size is 43,032, covering all states and UTs during the last six months in proportion to population. Margin of error is plus/minus 3 per cent at macro level, and plus/minus 5 per cent at the micro level.

Yashwant Deshmukh, Founder-Director of CVoter, said, "In fact, India happens to be among the most pro-vaccine countries in the world. I don't even know why exactly such subjective stories are done by some agencies, which only suits the weird narrative of India still being a country of snake charmers.

"In our Covid tracker, we have done the cross tabs even on the lines of caste and religion. Yes, the upper caste and OBC are more open to vaccination when compared to the tribal populations and Muslims in India, but even they are Nett positive on vaccination drive. Overall, more than 80 per cent in India are pro-vaccine. This is almost 10 per cent more positive than the American public sentiment on vaccines."

--IANS

san/arm