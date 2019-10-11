Obesity impacts sexual health: Survey

The survey by Max Healthcare conducted on 1,000 men and women from Delhi-NCR, aged between 18-45 years, revealed being overweight might be a major hindrance in one's stamina which is important to sustain sexual performances.

"Obesity changes the metabolism of sex hormones as obesity impacts testosterone levels causing loss of libido or low sexual drive. Our survey revealed many eye-opening facts prevalent in Delhi-NCR such as 32.8 per cent men in comparison to 23.4 per cent women experience reduced sexual drive and 56 per cent men and 44.4 per cent women feel that with their weight increase, they observe a further decline in their sex drive," Pradeep Chowbey, Chairman of Max Institute of Minimal Access, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and Chairman, Surgery and Allied Specialities, said on Friday.

Obesity brings along a plethora of health problems like heart diseases, diabetes, hypertension, joint-related problems and strokes. Another concerning side of obesity which is not much spoken about is its impact on sexual health which has both physical and mental aspects attached to it. The research highlights an alternate outlook of how obesity could lead to increased chances of rejection by the opposite sex and self-image issues among people. As per Max Healthcare, to keep it in check, it is important to engage in regular exercise, have a balanced diet and make sure that one's Body Mass Index does not cross above 27.5 kg/m2, where it hampers both their health as well as their sexual life. (Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)