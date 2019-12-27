Observe roza for peace and harmony in country: Dehradun Jama Masjid cleric

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The cleric of Jama Masjid Paltan Bazar in Uttarakhand on Friday appealed to everyone to keep a day-long roza (fast) for promoting peace and harmony in the country.

Syed Mohammad Ahmad Qasmi also appealed to the people to offer prayers before Iftar, the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.



"We have made this appeal as there is distress all around in the country. I can see that brotherhood is getting affected. Everyone should live in peace. Fighting with each other is not good. India should move towards development," Syed Mohammad Ahmad Qasmi said.

His request comes at a time when protests have erupted across the country against the amended citizenship Act. (ANI)

