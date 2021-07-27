Observers Pradhan, Kishen Reddy hold meetings

Bengaluru, July 27 (IANS) Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishen Reddy, who have been appointed as observers to monitor the selection of the new Karnataka Chief Minister, held meetings with various party leaders just before the legislature party meeting on Tuesday evening.

Pradhan and Reddy, who reached the state along with BJP General Secretary C.T. Ravi, went inside the Kumara Krupa guesthouse without interacting with media persons.