Odd-even scheme in Delhi by Kejriwal govt is a 'political gimmick': BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said that the announcement of the odd-even scheme by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a "political gimmick" as the assembly elections in the national capital are inching closer.

On Friday, Kejriwal announced the odd-ven vehicle rationing scheme in a bid to control the pollution in Delhi.Hitting out at Kejriwal, Gambhir told ANI, "All these announcements are a political gimmick. This is not going to work. I have always believed that he has been here for 4.5 years and haven't done anything. Kejriwal is making all these announcements as he realises that elections are around the corner.""BJP government has done a better job of controlling pollution. All the heavy vehicles can't enter Delhi and this initiative was taken by the centre. Kejriwal wants to take all the credits," he added.Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP, Vijay Goel told ANI, "Delhi governance has become a mockery. Odd-even is nothing but to malaise people. It was implemented just on four-wheeler cars. It was just a drama and they are again imposing it to disturb people."He continued, "CSA reports say that 65 per cent of the pollution is yet to decrease. Delhi government thinks that in four months they can do all the work which was supposed to be done in four years."On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the car rationing or odd-even scheme will be implemented in Delhi from November 4 to 15. The Delhi Chief Minister said that studies have shown that the scheme helps to reduce air pollution.During the 12-day scheme, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. (ANI)