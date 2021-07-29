ODF Plus Manuals released under Swachh Bharat Mission II

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel released the manuals at an event organised by Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) here.

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) With an aim to support states, districts, and rural local bodies implement solid and liquid waste management initiatives, the ODF Plus Manuals under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase - II were launched on Wednesday.

The DDWS has developed these manuals, which pertain to key components of ODF Plus -- Grey Water Management, Plastic Waste Management, Faecal Sludge Management, Biodegradable Waste Management and IEC. They provide detailed information on technologies, technical specifications of assets, estimated costs and possible O&M arrangements, a release from the Ministry said.

The Central government, in February 2020, approved Phase-II of the SBM (G) with a total outlay of Rs 1,40,881 crore to focus on the sustainability of Open Defecation Free (ODF) status and Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM), the release added.

After the release of Manuals, Shekhawat said: "The SBMG has transformed rural India by manifesting into a Jan Andolan for sanitation under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) rural India milestone in mission mode (2014-19)."

For FY 2021-22, as part of approved Annual Implementation Plan (AIP); SBM (G) Phase-II is poised to support over 2 lakh villages achieve solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) arrangements through an investment of over Rs 40,700 crore.

While the Central share would be around Rs 14,000 crore, the states shall spend over Rs 8,300 crore. Funds to the tune of Rs 12,730 crore will be made available through the 15th Finance Commission and over Rs 4,100 crore through convergence with MGNREGS.

Programme Implementation this fiscal year will see construction of over 50 lakh Individual Household toilets (IHHLs), one Lakh Community toilets, Plastic Waste Management Units in over 2,400 blocks in the country, Grey Water Management in around 1.82 lakh villages, Gobardhan projects in 386 districts, and Faecal sludge management arrangements in over 250 districts, the release said.

"As Swachhata is an eternal journey, the Phase II of SBM (G) aims at achieving the goal of complete cleanliness or Sampoorna Swachhata by addressing ODF SLWM issues," Patel said.

