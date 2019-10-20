Odisha: 'Khadi Bazar' inaugurated in Bhubaneswar, over 50 sellers offer variety of products

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Khadi Bazar, a national-level Khadi exhibition was inaugurated on Friday at Bhubaneswar to offer a wide variety of handloom and Khadi products from different parts of the country.

With as many as 60 sellers taking part in the exhibition, consumers visiting the Khadi Bazar expressed their delight over the variety and prices of the products.Swayam Prakash Mohanty, a consumer visiting the exhibition told ANI, "This has a lot of handicraft and handloom products and I am visiting here with my family. Rates are pretty less as compared to showroom prices. We wait for this exhibition as it is organised only once a year. There is also a huge variety for all"Another shopper, Suranshika Das said, "This Khadi Bazaar has an amazing collection of handloom. This 10-day event is good for Diwali shopping and for girls and women we can purchase Khadi dresses and Saari from here".She also said that designs being offered here are very good and rates are also reasonable.Odisha Khadi Gramodyog President, Sangram Keshari Paikray outlined that the exhibition offers an appropriate platform for sellers to showcase and sell their products to residents of the city."From Odisha and other states the sellers have come here to sell and exhibit their products. There are 60 product stalls and three food stalls. From other 10 village industry board stalls and 3 khadi stalls have come to take part in this exhibition," he said.The exhibition will continue for 10 days in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)