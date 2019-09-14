Odisha: 37 govt employees dismissed on corruption charges

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday dismissed 16 government officials from service following their conviction in corruption cases, taking the total number of such dismissals to 37 in the past one month.

The action against the government employees has been taken after they were convicted by the vigilance court in several corruption cases.



Sixteen employees including four engineers, five headmasters, two revenue inspectors, one pharmacist, amin, panchayat executive officer each and two clerks were dismissed on Friday, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

This is the third such action in the past one month in which a total of 37 government officials have been dismissed and the pension of six employees has been stopped.

The government said that the government employees' dismissal from the service was in lines with the Chief Minister's zero-tolerance policy on corruption. (ANI)

