Odisha: 4 govt officials sent on compulsory retirement over corruption

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Four government officials were sent on compulsory retirement here on Friday after corruption charges were proved against them following a vigilance investigation.

The accused were found to be involved in several incidents of acquiring assets in their names and that of their family members.



One of the officers was a Deputy Excise Commissioner in Odisha Excise Service (OES) while another was a Regional Transport Officer in Odisha Transport Engineering Service (OTES).

The other two were Deputy Conservator of Forests (DFO) and Assistant Civil Supplies Officer (ACSO) in Odisha Forest Service (OFS) and Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department respectively. (ANI)

