Odisha: 9 days car festival of Goddess Biraja begins in Jajpur

Jajpur (Odisha) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A nine-day long car festival of Goddess Biraja began here on Sunday with the presiding deity of the temple being taken on a tour in a beautifully decorated chariot.

According to locals, Biraja Temple is the only 'Shakti Peeth' in India where the presiding deity is moved in a chariot for nine days.

This amazing festival attracts devotees, spectators, pilgrims from across the nation.Elaborating on the festival, Biraja Sanskrit Prachara Samiti president Bhupati Bhusan Mishra said, "In India, there is no car festival in Shaki Peeth as there is in Biraja. It is the only place in India was the car festival is observed during the Navratri."During the festival, the Chariot of Goddess Biraja moves around the temple compound continuously for nine-days. The idol is known as 'Chalanti Pratima'.One of the devotees said that there are 51 'Shakti Peeth', but the Biraja is the most unique as it observes 'Rath Yatra', for nine days of Navratri and Goddess Biraja comes out to give blessing to everyone.Another devotee from Uttar Pradesh said: "I am here to visit one of the important 18 Maha Shakti Peethas in India and to observe the famous Rath Yatra."This year, Navratri is being celebrated in the country from September 29 to October 7. (ANI)