Odisha: After IMD warns of intense rainfall, Collectors asked to keep administrative machinery prepared

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): After the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of intense rainfall in several districts of the state, Special Relief Commissioner on Monday asked the District Collectors to keep administrative machinery prepared.

"The concerned Collectors are requested to keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet any possible situation that may arise in the event of intense rainfall. Areas vulnerable flood/waterlogging may be identified in advance and field officials should remain prepared to evacuate people from vulnerable areas to safe locations and shelters," Special Relief Commissioner said in a letter to all the Collectors.



According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Balangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Raygada, Nayagarh and Puri with extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Kairdhamal, Rayagada and Kalahandi. (ANI)

