Odisha: Authorities open 10 gates to release floodwater from Hirakud dam

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Hirakud dam authorities on Wednesday decided to open 10 sluice gates to release the floodwater amid heavy rainfall in the state.

As the water level in the reservoir inched close to its full capacity, only 10 gates were opened. Earlier in the day, the authorities had open 20 gates to release the water in view of heavy rainfall.



The current water level of the reservoir is at 625.15ft. The full capacity of the reservoir is 630 ft.

The average inflow of water was measured at 2,52,017 cusecs while the outflow was 2,20,250 cusecs.

According to IMD forecast, Odisha is likely to receive one or two spells of rain or thundershowers with the cloudy sky for the next week. (ANI)

