Odisha: BJD constitutes committee for Bijepur assembly bypolls

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday constituted a four-member Election Coordination Committee for the upcoming by-elections for Bijepur Assembly seat.

The party has appointed senior leaders Niranjan Pujari, Sushanta Singh, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo and Sanjay Das Burma as members of the committee formed today.



Bijepur was one of the two constituencies from which Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had fought the elections held earlier this year.

The post had been lying vacant since Patnaik resigned from the seat in June, choosing to retain the Hinjli seat, which is home turf and from where he was elected for the fifth consecutive term, instead. (ANI)

