Odisha: BJD to launch membership drive in Sept

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will launch its membership drive on September 2 to strengthen the party's base ahead of the civic body polls in the state.

BJP president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday formed a state-level committee to monitor and coordinate the membership drive.



The committee consists of Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya, MLAs Debiprasad Mishra, Pratap Keshari Deb, Pradeep Panigrahi, Pranab Prakash Das and Pramila Mallick, and former legislator Sanjay Kumar Dasburma.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also launched its membership campaign in July to strengthen its base in the coastal state. (ANI)

