Odisha: BSF Jawans participate in Swachhata Abhiyan

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Scores of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Saturday took a broom and cleaning baskets in their hands to conduct Swachhata Abhiyan at the historical Udayagiri hill near Khandagiri.

Around 250 Jawans of BSF from the Khurda headquarters in the state participated in the Swachhata Abhiyan which began on December 1 and will continue till December 15.



BSF Inspector-General Asitav Mohanty said, "It is a message to make our society clean under the banner of Swachhata Abhiyan. If you throw dust outside then it will come back to you. Everyone needs to join hands to clean India."

BSF DIG Hardeep Pal said, "We have conducted Swachhata Abhiyan here to clean our society and environment."

BSF troops deployed in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada district have been putting in efforts to not only clean the area but also to raise awareness regarding the issue. (ANI)

