Odisha: Congress stages protest against soaring onion price

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): The Congress party leaders and workers here on Monday staged a protest against the rising price of onion. They sold onions at Rs 40 per kilogram here.

They organised a procession, which started from the Congress Bhawan towards Rajmahal Chowk. It was attended by hundreds of party workers.



Speaking to ANI, Manas Choudhary, a local Congress leader, said: "We have purchased these onions at Rs 100 per kg and have been selling them at Rs 40 per kg for the common people."

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for not being able to control the situation.

Lilly, a local, said: "The price of onions has touched Rs 100 per kilogram in the market. I have not purchased onions for almost 15-30 days."

Babula Sompuri said that since Odisha is a poor state, the hike in onion price is badly affecting the people of the state. (ANI)

