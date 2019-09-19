Odisha: Court rejects bail plea for OCA secretary in Artha Tatwa scam, sends him to judicial custody

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of former Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Ashirbad Behera and sent him to judicial custody till October 1 in connection with Artha Tatwa chit fund scam case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Behera and representative of Hotel Solan Inn, Kamalakanta Das from their residential premises at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in the state earlier today.



Following their arrest, they were produced before the court of Special Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

The investigating agency arrested them after the court issued a non-bailable warrant (NWB) against them in pursuant to a supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed against Behera, Das, OCA and Sambit Kumar Khuntia on August 27, 2018, under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978.

Taking cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet, the court had ordered the arrest of both Behera and Das.

Khuntia, whose name was also mentioned in the supplementary charge sheet, was in November 2016 granted bail by the High Court following his arrest. (ANI)

Following their arrest, they were produced before the court of Special Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).The investigating agency arrested them after the court issued a non-bailable warrant (NWB) against them in pursuant to a supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency.The supplementary charge sheet was filed against Behera, Das, OCA and Sambit Kumar Khuntia on August 27, 2018, under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978.Taking cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet, the court had ordered the arrest of both Behera and Das.Khuntia, whose name was also mentioned in the supplementary charge sheet, was in November 2016 granted bail by the High Court following his arrest. (ANI)