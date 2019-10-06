Odisha: Devotees throng Manikeshwari Temple to witness Chhatar Jatra

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Devotees thronged Manikeshwari Temple here on Sunday to witness the famous 'Chhatar Jatra'.

"As per Adivasis (tribal) ritual, the 'Mundabasa' ritual of goddess Manikeswari is performed at the midnight on Ashtami tithi. Later, Chhatar Jatra of the goddess Manikeswari will be taken out to Jena Khala. After performing the special rituals, the Chhatar of Goddess will be brought from Jena Khala in a procession to the main temple at morning on Navami tithi," one the devotee said.



"Thousands of devotees also offer prayers to Goddess Manikeswari by sacrificing animals as a thanksgiving for fulfilment of their wishes," he added.

This year, Navratri is being celebrated in the country from September 29 to October 7.

Navratri in Sanskrit means nine nights in which nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped in a particular order. (ANI)

