Odisha: Governor Ganeshi Lal hoists tricolour on Republic Day

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal hoisted the tricolour in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Republic Day.

Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik hoisted the tricolour at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the newly-built National War Memorial (NWM) at India Gate here ahead of the 71st Republic Day celebrations.

The Prime Minister was received at the war memorial by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the first-ever Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria.

The NWM, which was inaugurated in February last year by PM Modi, has been built in memory of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country post-independence.

After the Prime Minister laid the wreath, the Guard Commander gave Salami Shastra.

Modi also wrote his message in the visitor's book at the War Memorial. (ANI)

