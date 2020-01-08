Odisha: Govt school headmaster found in possession of assets worth 2.6 crore

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): State Vigilance Department has detected assets worth over 2.6 crore, including multiple buildings, from a government school headmaster posted in Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

According to a statement by the state agency, Ranjeet Kumar Panigrahi, Head Master, Baragaon Upper Primary Boarding School, District Nabarangpur was probed on allegation of acquisition of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income following which the vigilance department unearthed conducted searches at different premises and made the recovery.



The assets which have been found to be owned by Panigrahi or his family members include double-storied residential building, a triple-storied building, double-storied building-cum-fertiliser shop, the officials said in a statement.

Six numbers of plots, two numbers of four-wheelers, two numbers of two-wheelers, deposits in different banks of Rs.70.46 lakhs, investment in insurance policies(LIC) of Rs.20.31 lakhs, gold and silver ornaments and cash of over Six lakhs was also recovered in course of search and inventory. (ANI)

