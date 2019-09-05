Odisha: Headmaster molests class 8 girl; goes absconding

Baudhgarh (Odisha) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A class 8 girl was allegedly molested by the headmaster of her school on September 2 during Ganesh Puja celebrations. The accused who is absconding has been slammed with the POCSO Act and police is searching to trace his whereabouts.

According to police, the incident took place when Ganesh Puja celebrations were underway in the school.



"On September 2 at about 2.30 pm when Ganesh Puja was going on in an upper primary school, the headmaster who was present there misbehaved and outraged the modesty of the minor girl studying in class 8. She reported the matter in the village but the accused did not turn up after which the victim along with her parents lodged an FIR against the headmaster," said S Tigga, SDPO.

"The accused is absconding and police are searching for him," he said.

Relevant Sections of IPC, POCSO and SC/ST Acts have been slammed against him (ANI)

