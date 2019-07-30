Odisha: Health Secy directs collectors to ensure assistance in rain hit districts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 30 (ANI): Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Health and Family Welfare (HFW) department, Bhubaneshwar, on Monday directed all the collectors of several districts to seek assistance from the department in case of heavy downpour and flood-like situation in the state.

The commissioner has written a letter to all the collectors of various districts especially Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts and said, "Please let us know if there is any assistance required from HFW Department in case of heavy rainfall and flood-like situation."



Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' for eight districts including Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur.

These districts have already received incessant rains and the weather department has forecasted heavy rainfall across these districts in the upcoming days.

In such a situation, the HFW department has directed to ensure few measures like, pregnant women should be shifted to Maa Gruha or dispensaries.

Rapid Response Teams and mobile medical teams should be made readily available. (ANI)

