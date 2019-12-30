Odisha: IAS officer arrested for taking bribe

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Bhubaneshwar was arrested for allegedly taking bribes.

The bureaucrat, Binay Ketan Upadhyay, serves as the director of Odisha's Horticulture Department.

A complaint was filed against the officer, following which the state vigilance department carried out an investigation and arrested Upadhyay.



The officer was arrested for allegedly taking bribe to pass bills of the Horticulture Department of the Odisha government.

Simultaneous raids are being carried out at his house and other places following his arrest.

Upadhyay is a 2009 batch IAS officer. (ANI)

