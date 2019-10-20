Odisha: Illegal firecracker production units busted in Cuttack, 12 held

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): In a bid to curb illegal production and sale of the firecrackers ahead of the Diwali, Cuttack Police on Saturday busted 8 illegal firecracker manufacturing units in Jagatpur area of Cuttack district and seized large quantity of explosives.



The seized haul of products included 25kg gun powder, 14kg pottas, 35kg metal black powder, 12kg aluminium dust, 15kg iron dust, around 10,000 packets of crackers and a large quantity of raw material to be used for making firecrackers.

Police also arrested 12 people in connection with these illegal production units.

Sharing details of the raids, DCP Cuttack, Akhileswar Singh said, "We formed eight police teams to conduct raids at different locations. During the raids, eight houses in Jagatpur police limits were detected where this illegal manufacturing was going on. We seized the raw material and arrested the accused".

He also said that further investigation is underway to ascertain from where the raw material was being supplied to these illegal units. (ANI)

