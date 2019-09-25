Odisha: Leopard skin seized, six arrested

Deogarh (Odisha) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Odisha's forest department officials on Tuesday arrested six persons from in Chatibaraghata village here for allegedly possessing leopard skin worth Rs 2 lakh.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of the department raided a village and seized the animal skin.

The accused have been identified as Satyaranian, Bimbadhar, Rajesh, Debendra Ranachuria of Tileibani block and Sanatan Luhura of Barkote block of the district.

According to the officials, the accused were planning to sell off the skin. Raids were conducted at several other places in the area to ascertain the involvement of others in the offence.

"The investigation is underway to arrest others who are involved in the skin trade," an official, Debgarh Kshma Sarangi told ANI. (ANI)

