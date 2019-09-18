Odisha: Low-pressure formation, heavy rainfall on Sept 24 and 25

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted low-pressure formation on September 24 and 25 in the Bay of Bengal.

H R Biswas, IMD Bhubaneswar Director said, "The low-pressure formation is likely to take place on September 24 and 25 in the Bay of Bengal. Due to its effect, South Odisha will receive heavy to heavy rainfall in several districts".



He further said that monsoon trap is moving towards Andhra Pradesh and under its influence, Odisha will receive light to moderator rainfall regularly for next five days with lightning.

The weather forecasting organisation also said that Bhubaneswar will continue to have a cloudy sky with spells of rainfall.

"Odisha received two per cent surplus rainfall this year from June 01st to till today, where district like Koraput, Jharsuguda and Malkangiri have received access rainfall from normal", Biswas stated.

No warning has been issued for fishermen. (ANI)

