Odisha: Maoist gunned down in encounter, 1 police personnel killed

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): One Maoist was gunned down and one security personnel lost his life during an exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals in Bonda Ghati area of the district on Wednesday.

"One security personnel named Jayaram Kabasi of the District Volunteer Force (DVF) was martyred and another named Rama Durua was injured in the exchange of fire between the security personnel and CPI (Maoist) cadre," Southwestern Range DIG Shafeen Ahmad said. The injured officer was airlifted to a hospital in Vishakhapatnam.



The Maoist killed in the exchange has been identified as Rakesh Sodi of Chhattisgarh, who was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head.

"One AK 47 rifle, one .303 rifle, ammunition and a large number of other articles have been recovered from the spot. Bloodstains at the spot and firearms and belongings left behind by CIP (M) cadre indicate more casualties or injuries suffered by the Maoists," said an official statement.

According to the police, the DVF team was constituted after receiving reliable information about the presence of the militants in the region.

"The neutralised dreaded Maoist and his group were involved in a series of heinous crimes in the Malkangiri and adjoining areas of Koraput and Vishakhapatnam districts including the death of security personnel, looting of arms, etc," it said. (ANI)

The Maoist killed in the exchange has been identified as Rakesh Sodi of Chhattisgarh, who was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head."One AK 47 rifle, one .303 rifle, ammunition and a large number of other articles have been recovered from the spot. Bloodstains at the spot and firearms and belongings left behind by CIP (M) cadre indicate more casualties or injuries suffered by the Maoists," said an official statement.According to the police, the DVF team was constituted after receiving reliable information about the presence of the militants in the region."The neutralised dreaded Maoist and his group were involved in a series of heinous crimes in the Malkangiri and adjoining areas of Koraput and Vishakhapatnam districts including the death of security personnel, looting of arms, etc," it said. (ANI)