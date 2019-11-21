Odisha: Narasingha Mishra moves breach of privilege motion against BJP leader Golak Mohapatra

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and MLA from Bolangir, Narasingha Mishra moved a breach of privilege motion against Odisha State BJP vice President and spokesperson Golak Mohapatra for misinterpreting his statement on Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanand Saraswati.

"The BJP spokesperson in a press conference demanded an apology from me based on my speech while opposing a bill. If I have used any derogatory or defamatory words then it is for the Speaker to exclude it from the proceedings. Nobody has the right to distort my statement and then demand an apology," Mishra told ANI on Wednesday."I had already said that I never used any derogatory remark against the Shankaracharya. I only directed the facts contained in the will executed by his predecessor based on which he is recognised as Shankaracharya," he added.Earlier on Monday, Mohapatra had accused Mishra of insulting Shankaracharya Saturday when he was speaking during the passage of a Bill.Mohapatra had demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress Legislature Party Leader.Mishra further said that he had quoted " an extract from the law, that without the recommendation of the Governor a money bill cannot be introduced. The ruling of the Speaker, in this case, is final that it was not a money bill." (ANI)