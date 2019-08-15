Odisha: Naveen Patnaik announces 'Mo Sarkar' initiative for transparency in governance

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug (ANI): In a bid to ensure transparency in governance, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced the "Mo Sarkar" initiative during Independence Day celebration in the state.

The new initiative will commence from October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Patnaik said.



"I will call you to take your feedback on the quality of service and response you got from the police station and district hospitals. My ministers and senior officers at the district level will also call you to take your response," Patnaik said.

Under the new initiative, the chief minister and other ministers will call common citizens to seek their feedback on the kind of response and service they received when they visited the government facilities.

"The focus of the state government's program is common public, we are working towards ensuring that people can get their rights with the help of Five Ts," Patnaik said.

The 5Ts model of governance includes technology, transparency, teamwork, transformation and time-laid. The program, in its first phase, will be implemented for all police stations and district headquarters hospitals and will later take up all other departments by March 5, 2020. (ANI)

