Odisha: Over 70 shops gutted in fire at Golbazar Market, Sambalpur

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): More than 70 shops were gutted following a massive fire that broke out in the Golbazar vegetable market of Sambalpur Town in Odisha on Monday morning.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and managed to put out the fire two hours after it broke out.



The fire is believed to have been caused by a diya (lamp) that fell over after a puja was conducted at the market at around 2:30 AM. No causalities have been reported.

Speaking to ANI, assistant fire officer Jitendra Das said: "The matter is under investigation, and only after it is completed, we will know the extent of the damage caused by the fire." (ANI)