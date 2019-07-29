Odisha: Police arrest suspect in triple murder case in Cuttack

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 29 (ANI): Police have arrested a suspect on Monday in connection with the triple murder here.

Speaking to media DCP Cuttak, Akhileshwar Singh said, "We have detained a suspect in the triple murder case here and further investigation is underway."



Singh said, "Initially when the first murder came to light we thought it was done due to personal brawl as the deceased was drunk. So we thought that it happened due to fighting."

"When the second murder happened then we doubted that someone is doing this intentionally," he said.

"We did the search operation and nabbed the suspect," he added.

According to the police, the three murders took place on July 23 and 24 in the city. Police had suspected that a psychopathic killer was responsible for the murders. (ANI)