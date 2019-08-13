Odisha: Railway tracks submerge in rain in Sambalpur

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Train services have been affected at several places of Odisha due to the heavy water flow on the tracks between Sambalpur-Titlagarh section. The train services will be resumed after water level will recede, an official said.

The IMD had predicted heavy downpour in the state for today. "Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jarsuguda, Keonjhar, Nawarangpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Deogarh and north coastal Odisha."



In Sambalpur and Titlagarh, the weather forecasting agency has predicted that the sky will generally be cloudy today and the heavy downpour is likely to hit these regions for the next few days. The minimum and maximum temperatures in these two areas will hover around 20 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius. (ANI)

