Odisha: Several devotees flock to witness 'Return Car Festival'

Puri (Odisha) [India], July 12 (ANI): Lakhs of devotees flocked outside the Gudicha Temple today to take part in the Bahuda Rath Yatra or the 'Return Car Festival' which begins on the ninth day of Jagannath Rath Yatra from Gundicha Temple to Jagannath Temple in Puri.



Following an 800-year-old tradition, three wooden chariots will be pulled by lakhs of devotees to Jagannath temple.

Umashankar Das, Superintendent of Police (SP) said, "The Odisha Police has deployed 150 policemen to ensure the security of the public in the event. Also, Sate Swift Action Force is also present to help with the security arrangements. We have imposed traffic restrictions in the nearby areas so that people don't face any problem while commuting. Parking space has been provided outside temple gate premises to tackle the parking problems."

The three chariots have been named, Jagannath Rath as Nandighosh, Balaram's Rath as Taladwaja and Subhadra's Rath as Darpadalana.

It is considered to be a good omen and is also believed to bring luck and success if you get a chance to pull the chariots. This year the Jagannath Rath Yatra is celebrated during the Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

