Odisha: Six arrested in possession of pangolin scales in Baripada

Baripada (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Odisha forest division officials on Monday conducted raids and arrested six persons who were in possession of pangolin scales.

Sharing details of the raids, Baripada's District Forest Officer (DFO) Wayam Mallik said, "In Baripada forest division we have conducted few search and seizure operation which has led to arrest of few people. We have seized bikes and pangolin scales".



He also said that the raids were conducted after following reliable leads for few months.

"We have been tracking these persons for past three-four months. Further investigation is underway to ascertain from where they had obtained these pangolin scales", he added. (ANI)

