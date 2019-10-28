Odisha: Snake rescued from house in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A cobra was rescued from the residence of a family in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district on Sunday. The reptile was later released into the wild.



Mukul Anand from whose home the snake was rescued said, his mother had gone to prepare tea when she heard a hissing sound.

"Mother went to prepare tea in the evening. She heard the hissing sound of a snake. She called me and I saw a snake between the utensils, probably Cobra. Without panicking, I called snake rescue teams. They rescued him," said Mukul Anand. (ANI)

