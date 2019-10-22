Odisha: State Govt approves Rs 3,208 crore for Puri to develop as world-class heritage city

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Odisha cabinet on Monday approved projects worth Rs 3,208 crore under "Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture" (ABADHA) scheme for Puri to develop as World-class Heritage city.

Briefing media persons Chief secretary Asit Tripathi said "The number of pilgrims visiting Puri is expected to increase manyfold in days to come, keeping this in view Government has a plan to provide better and affordable facilities to pilgrims and tourists. Temple as an important shrine needs to be protected from all possible threats to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims"



"As per the decision of the cabinet under the ABADHA scheme the total project cost of Rs 3208 crores will be implemented over a period of three years," he added

According to the state Chief Secretary, 719 crore will be spent in 2019-20, 1402 crore in 2020-21 and 1087 crore for the financial year 2021-2022, as per approvals.

Post Cyclone Fani CM Naveen Patnaik during his visit to Puri had announced that Puri will be developed into world-class Heritage City.

Earlier State Government have approved 12 projects worth Rs 2308, apart from these projects the government have approved the projects of worth 900 crores and this total amount of Rs 3208 will be spent in three years. (ANI)

