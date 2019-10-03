Odisha: Suspected of practicing witchcraft, 6 men tortured, forced to eat human excreta

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): In a grisly incident, six elderly men were allegedly forced to eat human excreta and their teeth were pulled out by a group of villagers in Gopapur, Khallikote here who suspected them of practising witchcraft.

Police said 29 people were arrested in this connection.The incident took place on Wednesday in Brahmpur area, where a mob suspecting them of performing witchcraft that caused deaths in the villages, the six men were dragged out of their house by a mob and forced to eat human excreta.The elderly men were also brutally thrashed and their teeth pulled out in full public view."We have registered three cases in this connection and 29 people have been arrested. Eight teeth of each person have been broken. We have increased the patrolling in the area to nab the remaining accused and avert any untoward incidents," Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Rai told ANI.The victims identified as Jogi Das, Rama Nahak, Hari Nahak, Sania Nahak, Jogendra Nahak and Juria Nahak have been admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment.An FIR has also been registered against villagers who thrashed the police who rescued the six men. (ANI)