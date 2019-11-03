Odisha: Teacher's husband thrashes students for failing to make drawing

Balangir (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): In a shocking incident, the husband of a primary school teacher in Balangir district brutally thrashed the students for failing to make a drawing.

According to police, the guardians of students filed a complaint on Saturday night against Soudagar Meher, husband of Laxmi Meher, for allegedly thrashing their children in the school, which located at Jalpali village under Patnagarh block in the district.

"Last night we received a complaint from one Gopabandhu Sahu, guardian of a student. Meanwhile, three other guardians complained against Soudagar for beating their children brutally. We are investigating this matter and action will be taken at the earliest," said Binod Bihari Nayak, Inspector in-charge (IIC) Larambha police.According to the guardians, Laxmi was taking a drawing class and her husband was sitting near the classroom while the students were busy making drawings.A few students failed to make the drawing and suddenly Soudagar entered the classroom and started beating them. Around ten students were injured severely and were immediately taken to the nearest hospital."Teacher had given us instructions to draw a picture of an umbrella but when we were not able to draw it, Soudagar Sir started beating us with a stick. We have also suffered injuries," said a student.However, Laxmi felt 'guilty' for her husband's actions and stated that her husband used to teach here in an unauthorised manner."I was taking two classes at a time as our headmaster was not present. My husband, who teaches here in an unauthorised manner, was looking after both the classes simultaneously. When the students created indiscipline my husband started beating them with a stick. I feel guilty," said Laxmi. (ANI)