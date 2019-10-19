Odisha: Three police personnel compulsory retired from service

Khurda (Odisha) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Three police personnel were compulsorily retired from service after they were arrested by the vigilance department on charges of bribery.

As per DGP Bijaya Kumar Sharma, under a new initiative of Government of Odisha, such type of cops will be identified and action will be taken against them.

Sharing information about the action, Official handle of Director General of Police tweeted, "SI Banamali Nayak; ASI Birabar Lenka; ASI Kishore Ku Bag; were compulsorily retired from service by the Superintendents of Police, for their doubtful integrity in exercise of powers under Rule 71 of Odisha Service Code. This is in pursuance of 5-T policy of the Government."



Similarly, two cops from Nayagarh Police-ASI Aparti Sahu and constable of Darpanarayanpur Police outpost, Achyut Pradhan were suspended over charges of lapses in investigation and failure to maintain public relations, respectively.

Earlier this month, the Odisha government had ordered compulsory retirement of seven high-ranking officials after allegations of corruption were proven against them. (ANI)

