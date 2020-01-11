Odisha: Two assistant engineers given compulsory retirement, 4 others dismissed from govt service

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday ordered compulsory retirement of two assistant engineers and dismissed four others on different charges including inefficiency in work and lack of integrity.

The two assistant engineers who have been given compulsory retirement are Narayan Tiadi and Gyanendra Patel.

Patel has been given retirement for remaining absent from duty for long whereas Tiadi has face action for gross inefficiency and lack of integrity.



Sanjay Kumar Choudhury, Pradeep Kumar Ray, Bigyan Kumar Beuria, Amiya Sethi have been dismissed from government service for their conviction in vigilance cases recently.

Including today's figure since August 2019, a total of 59 officers have been dismissed and 12 have been given compulsory retirement by the state government.

Odisha government has also stopped the pension of 11 officers in this period. (ANI)

