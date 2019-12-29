Odisha: Two mall staff arrested after protest over attack on woman journalist

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Two employees of Esplanade Mall was arrested after they allegedly attacked a woman journalist and a cameraperson last night, sources in the Police Commissionerate said on Sunday.

Reportedly, the arrests were made after Odisha journalists held a protest in front of Mall and demanded action against the employees.



On Friday night, woman journalist Swati Jena along with her cameraperson was allegedly attacked by employees of the shopping mall while doing a story on the illegal collection of parking fee in Bomikhal.

Subsequently, Jena filed an FIR against the mall employees at Saheed Nagar Police station. (ANI)

